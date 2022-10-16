Troy gets win against Texas State 17-14

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans won their homecoming game against the Texas State Bobcats at Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The matchup proved to be a challenge in the first quarter as neither team scored.

Troy was finally able to change that early in the second quarter. Wide receiver Tez Johnson completed a 74-yard touchdown pass with 13:56 left in the quarter.

After seven plays and 42 yards, the Trojans scored a field goal with 2:48 left in the quarter.

With just 22 seconds left in the first half of the game, Texas State made their first score of the game when running back Lincoln Pare completed a three-yard TD. The Trojans led the Bobcats 10-7 by halftime.

The Bobcats returned in the second half with the only score of the third quarter, a 64-yard touchdown. This gave Texas State a four-point lead over Troy.

The Trojans answered back in the fourth quarter as they scored a 23-yard touchdown and reclaimed the lead.

Troy went beat Texas State 17-14.

The Trojans improved to 5-2 for the season. Troy will head to Mobile to play South Alabama Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

