Tuskegee takes down Central State 49-34

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers took down the Central State Marauders at Cramton Bowl Saturday evening.

Tuskegee was first to get points in the game. Running back Donte Edwards scored a 12-yard run with 5:53 left in the first quarter.

Central State answered back as wide receiver Brandon Brock completed a three-yard touchdown pass with 2:26 left in the first quarter.

The Golden Tigers got the only points of the second quarter as they scored two touchdowns, one of which was squeezed in seconds before halftime. They led the Marauders 21-7.

Most of the scoring in the game came in the third quarter.

The Golden Tigers were able to score a touchdown for the first points of the second half. This was followed by three back-to-back touchdowns by the Marauders. A failed field goal attempt avoided a tie and Central State trailed Tuskegee 28-27.

Tuskegee escaped the third quarter with another TD to extend its lead over Central State, 35-27.

With 12:22 left in the game, the Marauders again responded with a TD and trailed Tuskegee by one point, 35-34.

But two Golden Tigers touchdowns allowed Tuskegee to again extend their lead and win the game.

Tuskegee’s 49-34 victory over Central State marked the team’s fifth consecutive win.

The Golden Tigers will travel to Memphis, TN to play Lane College next Saturday at 2 p.m. CT.

