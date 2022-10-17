Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

5-year-old boy drowns in pool at Birmingham Embassy Suites

Crews investigating after child drowns at Embassy Suites
Crews investigating after child drowns at Embassy Suites(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service are investigating after a 5-year-old boy drowned at the Embassy Suites in Birmingham on October 15, 2022.

Officials said when crews arrived on the scene, they found bystanders performing CPR on the child. The boy was then taken to Children’s, where he died.

He has been identified as Jamir Ali Shabazz-Hawkins.

This is the second reported drowning at the Embassy Suites in Birmingham since 2011. Eight year-old Arlue Patterson IV died after drowning during a birthday party.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved

Most Read

Enterprise fire crews battle downtown blazes on October 16, 2022.
Downtown Enterprise buildings engulfed in flames
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts
Montgomery police locate missing man
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in...
AP Top 25: Tennessee up to No. 3, ‘Bama’s top-5 streak ends
Man injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

We’ve compiled events happening across the area.
Fall events, trick-or-treat times happening across the area
Next Thursday, WSFA 12 News will hold the second Day of Dreams telethon event benefiting the...
WSFA to hold 2022 Day of Dreams Telethon benefiting MAP Center, Mercy House
The city of Montgomery has announced it will open a warming center as a cold front makes its...
Warming center to open as cold front moves across Alabama
According to a release from the city, the area of West College Street that runs from Main...
Enterprise street remains closed following Sunday fire