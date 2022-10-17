Advertise
Business owners impacted by downtown Enterprise fire speak out

By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The smoke has settled in downtown Enterprise after Sunday morning’s fire that did major damage to three businesses.

Less than a week ago, Coffee Corner celebrated their one year anniversary in the City of Progress and were looking forward to the years ahead.

But on Sunday, October 16, everything changed.

“I got up in the morning and I smelled smoke and thought how weird is it that someone is burning leaves when we’re in a drought and we really shouldn’t be burning anything, and so I opened the door and thought that is really thick smoke,” owner of Coffee Corner Jennie Chancey recalled.

That’s when Chancey got a call to get downtown as soon as possible.

“I jumped into my clothes, sent my husband a panicked voice note, and just ran out the door,” she said.

The early morning fire, believed to have started in All About Art, quickly spread over to She Shed and Coffee Corner.

All owners are heartbroken.

“This has been a passion and a family business that we’ve put our heart and soul into. We’re very invested in downtown Enterprise and our city. We’ve tried to make a difference down here.,” Regena Lacey, co-owner of All About Art, said.

For Coffee Corner, the devastation lies with the loss of day to day interactions.

“We’re going to miss our regulars. Every single morning opening the shop, the thing we look forward to the most was the smiling faces walking in the door and the people who came and said “my day doesn’t start without you guys,” and just whenever we saw them coming down the sidewalk, the barista had already got their drinks started. My son knew everybody’s drinks,” Chancey said.

As for All About Art, they say the greatest loss is the pieces customers had recently created.

“Especially in our art studios, these were where people came and created their own memories and pieces of art, and those things can’t be replaced. There were things in progress that are probably lost and we’re saddened by that,” Lacey said.

All impacted hope to return to downtown Enterprise but for now, they’re grateful no one got hurt and for the community outreach they’ve received.

Due to the extensive damage and danger of the unsteady buildings, these owners haven’t been able to go in and see if anything survived the fire.

Jessica Goodson, co-owner of All About Art said that on Friday, a customer accidentally left a class with an apron on and meant to return it on Saturday, but it’s a blessing they didn’t get around to it. The apron was turned the day after the fire and All About Art has at least one item to hold on to and cherish.

The State Fire Marshall was in the City of Progress today investigating the cause of this fire.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

