Coach Terrence Vaughn wears many hats at Brewbaker Middle School

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Terrence Vaughn has been at Brewbaker Middle School for 19 years now. He’s a baseball coach, football coach, physical education teacher and athletic director.

While he wear many hats and has a lot of titles, Vaughn said it’s all rewarding.

“Usually you don’t see the success they have until about five or six years later, but then, once they come back and say, ‘I remember doing this at Brewbaker or you taught me this or taught me that and I’m still doing this today,’ that’s awesome,” Coach Vaughn said. “We have NFL players, plenty of college players that invite us back as middle school coaches to their signing day and say, come to our game, we have tickets for you. Things like that just it does something for your heart”

Jaime Dubei, principal at Brewbaker Middle School said she’s not at all surprised that Vaughn was nominated for WSFA 12 News Class Act Award. She said he’s a pillar at the school and in the community.

“We have a lot of great teachers here at Brewbaker Middle School,” Dubei said, “So it’s awesome that he is being recognized.”

Vaughn said it’s all about helping his student-athletes both on and off the field.

“That’s what we do here at Brewbaker Middle School. We are working to make student-athletes here at Brewbaker, we put the student before the athlete and that’s what we’re trying to do is build young men to become better young men,” Vaughn said.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.