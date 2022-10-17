Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Congress probes Jackson water crisis as city and state spar

Rep. Bennie Thompson
Rep. Bennie Thompson(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Congress is investigating the crisis that left 150,000 people in Mississippi’s capital city without running water for several days in late summer.

Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, sent a letter to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday requesting information on how the state is spending federal funds allotted to enhance local water infrastructure.

The pair of congressional Democrats requested a breakdown of where the state sent funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Reeves and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba also traded barbs about a state proposal seeking a private contractor to run Jackson’s water system for one year.

Most Read

Enterprise fire crews battle downtown blazes on October 16, 2022.
Downtown Enterprise buildings engulfed in flames
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts
Montgomery police locate missing man
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in...
AP Top 25: Tennessee up to No. 3, ‘Bama’s top-5 streak ends
Man injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

A federal judge has dismissed an Kenneth Eugene Smith's claim seeking to block his upcoming...
Judge dismisses lawsuit over incoming lethal injection
UAB defeats Charlotte, 34-20
UAB run games spells end to Charlotte in 34-20 win
A federal judge on Thursday questioned Alabama officials about the state’s lethal injection...
Judge grills Alabama officials over lethal injection process
Attorneys for Alan Eugene Miller wrote in a court filing that Miller endured physical and...
Attorneys: Inmate endured ‘torture’ during execution attempt