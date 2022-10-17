First Alert: Temperatures flirting with 32° this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our new workweek is starting off overcast... you wouldn’t know it by looking up at the sky, but a cold front is actively passing through Alabama. No, it hasn’t brought us any rain and it likely won’t bring us more than an isolated shower to our area, but it will provide us our first real cold shot of air since last winter. Impacts will likely be felt by everyone; overnight lows in the 30s are anticipated by Wednesday and Thursday morning.

A Freeze Watch is in effect Tuesday night for most of the area. (WSFA 12 News)

The chilly blast will come courtesy of the previously mentioned frontal boundary that is moving through today. There could be a spotty shower associated with it, but nearly everyone will stay dry; thanks to a lack of abundant sunshine, highs today will only reach the mid to upper 70s, which is seasonable. Wind speeds will be a bit elevated this afternoon in the 10-15 mph range.

Then the cold air pours in from the north. By later on this evening we will get a taste of the colder air, but it won’t arrive all at once. Tonight’s lows will be in the low 40s for many, but there could be some upper 30s by sunrise Tuesday for towns north of Montgomery. A bit of a breeze will make tomorrow morning feel very chilly, so layer up!

It will be a cold week by mid-October standards. (WSFA 12 News)

Abundant sunshine will be with us for the rest of the forecast period, but temperatures will struggle early on. Highs will stay below 60° tomorrow with breezy conditions, and temps only get into the lower 60s Wednesday. Warmer weather with daytime highs in the 70s will return beginning Friday for those who aren’t a fan of the impending cold shot.

The main story this week will be the overnight lows...

Lows will fall into the lower and middle 30s Tuesday night and Wednesday night. This will allow frost to form in many places as long as the wind is calm. There will most definitely be locations that approach or drop below the freezing mark; that’s why a Freeze Watch is in effect for much of the WSFA 12 News viewing area Tuesday night. It’s likely to be extended through Wednesday night as well.

Low temperatures will be frosty Tuesday night and Wednesday night. (WSFA 12 News)

This kind of cold in mid-October isn’t completely unheard of, but it is approaching about as cold as it gets. Records will be threatened, if not tied or broken Tuesday night and Wednesday night. It will be important to make sure you protect any sensitive or tender vegetation, bring the pets indoors and ensure your plumbing is good to go. If you haven’t yet, it may also be a good idea to test the heat in your home to ensure everything is working properly!

