Free family fun Monday at the Farm-City Festival in Pike Road

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - The community is being invited to enjoy the Farm-City Festival Monday, a free event that’s fun for the whole family.

There will be pony rides, agriculture exhibits, live farm animals, kids activities, a “wild west show” and more! Even hot dogs and refreshments are being provided.

Those looking to attend are asked to bring a canned food item to benefit the Woodland Methodist Church Food Pantry.

The event runs from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Pike Road Agriculture, Recreation and Performing Arts Center. That’s located at 6281 Trotman Road in Pike Road.

