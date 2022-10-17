Advertise
Free family fun Monday at the Farm-City Festival in Pike Road

The Farm-City Festival will be held in Pike Road on Monday, Oct. 17 from 4-6:30 p.m.
The Farm-City Festival will be held in Pike Road on Monday, Oct. 17 from 4-6:30 p.m.(Source: Alabama 4H)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - The community is being invited to enjoy the Farm-City Festival Monday, a free event that’s fun for the whole family.

There will be pony rides, agriculture exhibits, live farm animals, kids activities, a “wild west show” and more! Even hot dogs and refreshments are being provided.

Those looking to attend are asked to bring a canned food item to benefit the Woodland Methodist Church Food Pantry.

The event runs from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Pike Road Agriculture, Recreation and Performing Arts Center. That’s located at 6281 Trotman Road in Pike Road.

