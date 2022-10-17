Advertise
Inmate killed in Limestone Correctional Facility

Alabama Department of Corrections
Alabama Department of Corrections(ADOC)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was convicted of rape was killed in the Limestone Correctional Facility Saturday.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kenyon Arrington, 34, was involved in an inmate-on-inmate assault. ADOC says that Arrington was taken to the health care unit following the assault and while there, became unresponsive.

Life-saving measures were taken but Arrington did not make and passed away in the health care unit.

ADOC is investigating the assault and death and will release more information when it becomes available.

