Inmate strike inside Alabama prisons comes to end

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three weeks after strikes inside Alabama state prisons began, facilities have returned to normal.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, the strike, which led to work stoppages across state facilities, has ended.

The work stoppages were a part of a protest at the Criminal Justice Center in Montgomery. The protest focused on dilapidated conditions inside state facilities and the low percentage of parolees.

“These three weeks have been very challenging for the staff at ADOC, and I am very proud of the way they have risen to that challenge,” Commissioner John Hamm said. “The daily operations of the state’s correctional facilities involve many moving pieces, and it takes a huge effort under the best circumstances to ensure those pieces work together smoothly. I want to commend every member of ADOC staff for going above and beyond to make sure all critical services were maintained.”

All operations have returned to normal, including meal service, regular movement inside the prisons and inmate programs, the corrections department added.

