Ivey to make ‘major’ economic announcement Tuesday

Gov. Kay Ivey and others will make a "major" economic announcement Tuesday at The Lab on Dexter.
Gov. Kay Ivey and others will make a "major" economic announcement Tuesday at The Lab on Dexter.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey and other officials are set to make what her office is calling a “major economic development announcement” on Tuesday.

No official details on what the announcement will involve have been released.

WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference live on our website and app starting at 11 a.m.

The announcement will happen from The Lab on Dexter, a short distance from the Alabama Capitol.

