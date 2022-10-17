Josh Turner set to perform at Wind Creek Wetumpka

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Country music artist Josh Turner is set to perform at Wind Creek Wetumpka in December.

The Grammy-nominated artist will perform take the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Entertainment Center state on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. as a part of his King Size Manger holiday tour, according to Wind Creek.

Turner’s first Christmas album, “King Size Manger” is a collection of traditional country versions of classic Christmas songs with some original tunes as well as some Hawaiian, bluegrass and swing sprinkled into the mix, Wind Creek said. When he set out to record the album, Turner used Randy Travis’ country Christmas collection as a guidepost. Turner wrote three of the four original songs as well as arranged five tracks on the album.

Tickets for the performance are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com and the Essentials Gift Shop inside Wind Creek Wetumpka.

