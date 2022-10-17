Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man accused of killing brother-in-law pleads guilty to manslaughter

Robert Eugene Hastings (Lauderdale County Detention Center)
Robert Eugene Hastings (Lauderdale County Detention Center)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was accused of killing his brother-in-law in 2017 pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday.

Robert Hastings was arrested after 29-year-old Kyle Merriner was found dead inside his car in a cornfield off of County Road 41.

Merriner’s wife reported him missing and said that her brother, Hastings, needed to go with him to make a drug deal. When Hastings had called to ask his sister to pick him up she did not see Merriner. When asked about Merinner, Hastings said the drug deal went wrong.

After Hastings was dropped off by his sister at the Lion’s Den in Florence, officers kept a watch over him while others were looking for Merriner. During that time Hastings attempted to call a woman in Huntsville to come pick him up but officers intercepted the call.

Multiple Lauderdale County officials planned to come out of the apartment with another man that night.

According to Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly, Hastings pleaded guilty to manslaughter and he received a life sentence with the possibility of parole. Previous convictions made Hastings eligible for the sentence.

The victim’s family was in court and agreed to the plea deal.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Tuberville issues statement in response to comments made at Nevada rally.
Ala. Senator Tuberville issues statement in response to comments made at Nevada rally
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts
Low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s in most places by Wednesday morning.
First Alert: Frost likely as early cold snap arrives in Alabama
Three weeks after strikes inside Alabama state prisons began, facilities have returned to normal.
Inmate strike inside Alabama prisons comes to end

Latest News

‘Major’ economic announcement to be made in Montgomery
‘Major’ economic announcement to be made in Montgomery
Gov. Kay Ivey and others will make a "major" economic announcement Tuesday at The Lab on Dexter.
‘Major’ economic announcement to be made in Montgomery at 11 a.m.
Routine unit checkups not only help heaters last longer, but they can protect homeowners.
HVAC company, state fire marshal urge caution ahead of cold snap
Experts say violence against officers on the rise
Officer-involved shootings, assaults are up nationwide
Montgomery County Farm-City Festival held in Pike Road
Montgomery County Farm-City Festival held in Pike Road