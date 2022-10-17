Advertise
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say

A missing mother was found dead in the trunk of a car 850 miles from home with her teenage son in the driver’s seat. (Source: KPRC)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Gray News) – A missing mother was found dead in the trunk of a car 850 miles from home with her teenage son in the driver’s seat.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son Tyler Roenz were last seen Thursday morning in Humble, Texas.

The sheriff’s office put out an alert for the Roenz’s vehicle, a black 2011 Mazda.

On Friday afternoon, troopers with Nebraska State Patrol spotted the vehicle in Grand Island and attempted to stop it. The driver sped away, and during a pursuit with police, the vehicle crashed, ending the chase.

NSP said the driver, identified as Tyler Roenz, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Upon investigation, troopers found Michelle Roenz’s body in the trunk of the car.

NSP said they plan to extradite Tyler Roenz back to Harris County, Texas once he is released from the hospital.

Further details have not been released, but the NSP referred to the case as a homicide.

