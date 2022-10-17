Advertise
New documentary to highlight untold stories, sacrifices of Rosa L. Parks

There’s more to Parks’ story, as will soon be told in a new documentary.
There's more to Parks' story, as will soon be told in a new documentary.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You’ve often heard the story of Rosa L. Parks, who refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus to a white man. Her arrest helped spark the bus boycott that ultimately desegregated public transportation. But there’s more to Parks’ story, as will soon be told in a new documentary.

The new documentary, The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks, explains how the idea of Parks as an “accidental activist” was inaccurate. It also shares how her sacrifices for the movement impacted her life.

“She did so much work and was never…celebrated for that point,” Lonnie McCauley, Parks’ grandnephew, told the TODAY Show.

One of the more interesting details Soledad O’Brien and McCauley told TODAY was that after she refused to give up her seat, she and her husband could no longer find a job.

“Never able to work again. That’s what brought them to Detroit to live with family members,” O’Brien said.

The documentary will premiere on Wednesday on NBC Universal’s streaming channel Peacock.

