Search continues for Montgomery man missing since 2017

Fredrick Lamont Edwards, missing since 2017 from Montgomery.
Fredrick Lamont Edwards, missing since 2017 from Montgomery.((Source: CrimeStoppers))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police continue searching for Fredrick Lamont Edwards, who has been missing since 2017.

According to Montgomery police, Edwards, 49, was last seen on Nov. 1 of that year at his home in the 700 block of Byrne Drive. Edwards called his mother asking for a ride, but when his mother arrived, he was not at the home. He has not been heard from since.

Edwards, police say, has a history of drug use and has been known to frequent hotels on the west side of Montgomery.

His family asks anyone with information about his location to call police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or by downloading the P3-tips app.

