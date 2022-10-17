Warming center to open as cold front moves across Alabama

Advertise
The city of Montgomery has announced it will open a warming center as a cold front makes its way across Alabama.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has announced it will open a warming center as a cold front makes its way across Alabama.

According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, a warming center will open at 3446 LeBron Road if temperatures fall below freezing. Masks, cots and warm blankets will be provided for anyone who needs shelter from freezing temperatures.

No photo identification is required, the EMA’s office added. Residents can bring any prescribed medications needed, and pets are welcome as long as they are kept in a carrier.

A cold front is actively passing through the state, and according to Meteorologist Tyler Sebree, it will give us our first real cold shot of air since last winter. Impacts will likely be felt by everyone; overnight lows in the 30s are anticipated by Wednesday and Thursday morning.

A freeze watch is in effect for multiple counties across the WSFA 12 News viewing area.

