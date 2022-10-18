Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin makes an appearance in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Auburn Tigers are off this week, but head coach Bryan Harsin is still working hard. After an appearance Monday morning in Birmingham, coach Harsin made the four hour trip to Mobile to speak for the C-Spire 1st and 10 club.

But he wasn’t just here to say hello. The coach took the time Monday afternoon to scout some local talent.

“It’s always good to get a chance to talk to them and see guys working. To see the guys that are out there putting the work in. Where they are, and how they’re going to fit in your program. You want to go out there and kind of visualize that,” Coach Harsin said.

The tigers this year are 3-4 overall, and they’ve lost three straight including a 48 to 34 loss against Ole Miss over the weekend.

After a rocky summer and a disappointing start to the year, a lot of questions have been asked about Harsin’s job security. Monday, he said he has to focus on getting his team ready for the rest of the year.

And with each game, he said it’s important to focus on the positives.

“We did some really good things. We ran the ball well. We played physical, but we need to be better on the other side of the ball. We’ve been more consistent there. Now it’s putting those things together and playing a complete game through all three phases so we can win a ball game,” Coach Harsin said.

And after hitting the recruiting trail in the area, Harsin spoke about the stability surrounding the program.

“I think they all see that. There’s a place for them and that stability is really for them to come help and build that. I think that’s a huge part of it too. At the end of the day, you get the right people in there and you’re going to have what you’re looking for in that standpoint,” Coach Harsin said.

Harsin said the team will practice for the next few days before returning to action against Arkansas next Saturday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.