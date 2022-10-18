Advertise
Chief Benny on mall shootout: This isn’t the Wild West

By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police Chief Will Benny is frustrated by a mall shootout but claims it’s no different than what occurs elsewhere.

“I don’t like it one bit,” he said of multiple shots exchanged between two men inside Wiregrass Commons on Saturday afternoon.

“We have everything that other cities have but on a smaller scale, so when something like this happens people are put on edge and rightfully so,” Chief Benny told News 4.

“This isn’t the Wild West,” he said.

Miraculously, nobody was injured, including the shooters.

While no arrests have been made the investigation is ongoing.

Another violent incident occurred at the mall on July 16, though police could not confirm that shots were fired, but like Saturday, stores closed due to safety concerns.

“You’ve got people that have no regard for the safety of themselves or others when acting in an absolutely ridiculous manner,” Benny said.

Officers will step up patrols around Wiregass Commons in the shooting’s aftermath and will always respond when concerns are reported.

However, Benny said day-to-day security is the responsibility of the mall because it is a private business.

