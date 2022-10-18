Deputies, SWAT respond to home invasion call in Lowndes County

LOWNDESBORO, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement in Lowndes County has released new information on an hourslong situation that unfolded in Lowndesboro Tuesday morning.

Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West said they received a 911 call shortly after 7 a.m. about a home in the 2400 block of Brinson Place, located along the Alabama River. West said the resident told them there was a home invasion and the intruder was armed.

That resident escaped and told responding deputies the intruder was still inside and there were possibly two other people inside too, according to the sheriff.

Deputies at the scene were joined by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Prattville Police Department’s SWAT. West said they eventually got inside and found the home was unoccupied at that point. He said there were no signs of anyone being injured at the residence.

The incident is still under investigation.

Several callers contacted WSFA 12 News, believing it was a hostage situation. One witness, Jason Bailey, said, “A guy had a girl in his house, and somebody kicked in the door and started demanding money. I guess they roughed him up for a little while. He actually escaped through a window down about 20 feet to get to the ground.”

“So now you got about seven cop cars on one side and another cop car over here by my house,” Bailey said, “on the bullhorn trying to get somebody to at least come to the door.”

Bailey also said law enforcement fired what appeared to be tear gas into the residence.

Photo of an apparent situation involving a suspect barricaded inside a home in Lowndes County, Alabama. (Source: WSFA 12 News viewer Jason Bailey)

