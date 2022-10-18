Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Deputies, SWAT respond to home invasion call in Lowndes County

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDESBORO, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement in Lowndes County has released new information on an hourslong situation that unfolded in Lowndesboro Tuesday morning.

Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West said they received a 911 call shortly after 7 a.m. about a home in the 2400 block of Brinson Place, located along the Alabama River. West said the resident told them there was a home invasion and the intruder was armed.

That resident escaped and told responding deputies the intruder was still inside and there were possibly two other people inside too, according to the sheriff.

Deputies at the scene were joined by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Prattville Police Department’s SWAT. West said they eventually got inside and found the home was unoccupied at that point. He said there were no signs of anyone being injured at the residence.

The incident is still under investigation.

Several callers contacted WSFA 12 News, believing it was a hostage situation. One witness, Jason Bailey, said, “A guy had a girl in his house, and somebody kicked in the door and started demanding money. I guess they roughed him up for a little while. He actually escaped through a window down about 20 feet to get to the ground.”

“So now you got about seven cop cars on one side and another cop car over here by my house,” Bailey said, “on the bullhorn trying to get somebody to at least come to the door.”

Bailey also said law enforcement fired what appeared to be tear gas into the residence.

Photo of an apparent situation involving a suspect barricaded inside a home in Lowndes County,...
Photo of an apparent situation involving a suspect barricaded inside a home in Lowndes County, Alabama.(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer Jason Bailey)

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manna Capital Partners is planning to invest nearly $600 million to build an advanced beverage...
Montgomery ‘beverage park’ to create 280 jobs
Sen. Tuberville issues statement in response to comments made at Nevada rally.
Ala. Senator Tuberville issues statement in response to comments made at Nevada rally
Three weeks after strikes inside Alabama state prisons began, facilities have returned to normal.
Inmate strike inside Alabama prisons comes to end
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’

Latest News

This little puppy is among hundreds of animals available through the WSFA adopt-a-thon being...
Montgomery Humane Society feeling money crunch
If passed, taxes will be collected from the Central and Daniel Pratt school zones, benefiting...
Autauga County to vote on property tax increase to benefit schools
The state's latest unemployment rate drop is an encouraging sign yet it contains a mismatch...
Alabama maintaining record low unemployment, Labor Department says
Lee county help
Lee County, Ala., sending supplies to Lee County, Fla., after hurricane