First Alert: Frosty to freezing temps on the way

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - By far the the coldest shot of air so far this fall is affecting all of Alabama as I type this. The abnormally cold air will impact everyone with lows in the 30s three consecutive nights before temperatures head back up by the end of the week.

A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight for most everyone. (WSFA 12 News)

The afternoons will be way below normal too. Highs will stay in the middle to upper 50s today with breezy conditions making it feel even chillier. It’s looking likely that we break the record cold high temperature in Montgomery today of 60 degrees.

The breeziness and dry conditions will create dangerous conditions for fire spread, so a Red Flag Warning has been issued.

Outdoor burning is not recommended today as critical fire weather conditions will be met. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures only get into the lower 60s tomorrow, but the breeziness will go away. That will help us out at least a little bit! Warmer weather with daytime highs in the 70s will return beginning Friday for those who aren’t a fan of the colder air. Temps near 80 are likely by the end of the 7-day forecast (Sunday and Monday).

Fortunately there is plenty of sunshine in the forecast, so that will help out with the cooler temperatures. The sun can only do so much, though, and with air pouring in from our north it will be a slow rise in the temperature department this week.

Overnight temperatures slowly come up heading into the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

The main story will arguably be the overnight lows; lows will fall into the upper 20s to lower and middle 30s tonight and tomorrow night. This will allow frost to form if conditions support it. It will depend on wind speed and exact temperature-moisture profiles, but we suspect frost development at least once over the next two nights.

Not everyone will see freezing or subfreezing temperatures, but the chance is there for many. That’s why freeze alerts are in effect both tonight and tomorrow night.

Temperatures slowly warm back up. (WSFA 12 News)

This kind of cold in mid-October isn’t completely unheard of, but it is approaching about as cold as it gets. A few records will be threatened, if not tied or broken. It will be important to make sure you protect any sensitive or tender plants and crops, bring the pets indoors and protect pipes. If you haven’t yet, it may also be a good idea to test the heat in your home to ensure everything is working properly!

Another thing to keep in mind is your vehicle. The air pressure in your vehicle’s tires will drop over the next few days, possibly prompting that infamous “low air pressure” light to pop on. Vehicle and home-related maintenance is very important heading into the colder months.

