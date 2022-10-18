Know before you go: National Peanuts Festival entertainment

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival is sure to entertain. With a variety of shows, including live music, dance, and comedy shows, the fair will be packed with lively performances.

The Amphitheater will host Dylan Scott on November 6 at 7 p.m. Jordan Davis is set to perform on November 10, and Lainey Wilson will be there on November 11.

Dylan Scott - Livin’ My Best Life

Jordan Davis - What My World Spins Around

Lainey Wilson - Live Off

Reserved seating is available for these concerts and you can purchase those tickets here. All Amphitheater concerts are free with paid gate admission with the viewing area located behind the paid seats. For more information about the reserved seating arrangements and prices, click here.

The Food Court Stage allows guests to grab a bite of famous fair food and enjoy live performances. Acts like, The Rock Mob, Big & Loud, and Dothan School of Dance will take the stage throughout the National Peanut Festival.

There will also be a variety of entertainment located throughout the fairground. Everything from Pig Racing to the Rock-N-Circus will set up shop around the National Peanut Festival. All of these shows are free with admission.

For a full list of entertainment and showtimes, click here.

