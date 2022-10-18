Large police presence reported at Lowndes County home

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement officers are involved in a situation in the Lowndesboro community in Lowndes County. Further details are limited.

Several callers have contacted the WSFA 12 Newsroom to indicate the situation is taking place on Brinson Place, located right along the Alabama River.

One witness who lives in that area reports that police have surrounded a home and are apparently communicating with an armed man who is barricaded inside with two others.

“A guy had a girl in his house, and somebody kicked in the door and started demanding money,” said witness Jason Bailey. “I guess they roughed him up for a little while. He actually escaped through a window down about 20 feet to get to the ground.”

Photo of an apparent situation involving a suspect barricaded inside a home in Lowndes County, Alabama. (Source: WSFA 12 News viewer Jason Bailey)

“So now you got about seven cop cars on one side and another cop car over here by my house,” Bailey added, “on the bullhorn trying to get somebody to at least come to the door.”

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have not yet released any other information about the situation.

