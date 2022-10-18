Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Over-the-counter hearing aids on the way

By Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Big news in the hearing aid industry. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is allowing prescription-free hearing aids to be sold over-the-counter. Some say this could be a difference-maker for millions of people who struggle with some level with hearing loss.

According to the National Institute on Deafness, only about 16% of the U.S. population wear a hearing aid and some 40 million people have some form of hearing loss.

Kenneth Ramay knows all too well what it’s like to live with a hearing loss.

“I just deal with it on a daily basis. I sit up front when I’m in church so I could hear the preacher better. I try to keep people on my right side I’m talking with,” said Ramay.

But that could change real soon for people like Ramay. Starting this month, over-the-counter hearing aids can be bought in retail stores, a move applauded by those in the medical and academic fields such as Dr. Marcia Hay-McCutcheon of the University of Alabama.

“Part of what I do is research rural communities to be able to increase hearing aids are incredibly expensive,” said Dr. Hay-McCutcheon.

Thousands of dollars for prescription hearing aids. Significantly less in the retail stores. But Dr. Ericka Walsh cautions potential customers to first get your hearing tested by a certified audiologist.

“That’s why it’s important to have your hearing formally tested...that way they can guide you whether an over-the-counter may be appropriate for you. I think over-the-counter are OK for those with mild to moderate hearing loss,” said Dr. Walsh.

Ramay, for one, found one of the few over-the-counter hearing aids two years ago but, according to Ramay, it soon fell apart. He paid $600 for it.

“The company I bought it from didn’t do any favors for me or replace it or nothing and it didn’t knock out the background noise,” said Ramay.

Still, Ramay thinks over time the quality of over-the-counter hearing aids will get better. He may give it another shot on the retail front, but first plans to get a real test to see where his hearing stands now.

One federal study shows that nearly one in four adults aged 65 to 74 have what it terms disabling hearing loss.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Tuberville issues statement in response to comments made at Nevada rally.
Ala. Senator Tuberville issues statement in response to comments made at Nevada rally
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts
Low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s in most places by Wednesday morning.
First Alert: Frost likely as early cold snap arrives in Alabama
Three weeks after strikes inside Alabama state prisons began, facilities have returned to normal.
Inmate strike inside Alabama prisons comes to end

Latest News

‘Major’ economic announcement to be made in Montgomery
‘Major’ economic announcement to be made in Montgomery
Gov. Kay Ivey and others will make a "major" economic announcement Tuesday at The Lab on Dexter.
‘Major’ economic announcement to be made in Montgomery at 11 a.m.
Routine unit checkups not only help heaters last longer, but they can protect homeowners.
HVAC company, state fire marshal urge caution ahead of cold snap
Experts say violence against officers on the rise
Officer-involved shootings, assaults are up nationwide
Montgomery County Farm-City Festival held in Pike Road
Montgomery County Farm-City Festival held in Pike Road