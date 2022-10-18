Advertise
Stranded Boy Scouts troop rescued from New Mexico forest

A Boy Scouts troop was rescued after bad conditions left them stranded at their campsite. (KFOX, New Mexico State Police)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SILVER CITY, N.M. (CNN) - A Boy Scouts troop from El Paso, Texas, was rescued after they were stranded for several days in New Mexico’s Gila National Forest.

Nine adults and 16 kids set off Oct. 1 for what was supposed to be a week-long camping trip. However, heavy rain and a rising river prevented the scouts from leaving their campsite.

Families back home became worried when they didn’t hear from their loved ones.

New Mexico State Police said they got a call from someone in the troop Oct. 8, but bad weather prevented them from attempting a rescue.

Officials said rescuers flew in the next day to find the scouts.

State police, along with the New Mexico National Guard, located a stranded Boy Scouts troop and airlifted them all to safety. (New Mexico State Police)

State police, along with the New Mexico National Guard, located the troop and airlifted them all to safety.

The scouts were reunited with their families at the national monument’s visitor center. No one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

