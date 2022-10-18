What this cold blast means for your vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Did your tire pressure light come on this morning? If so, you certainly weren’t alone. Temperatures fell into the 40s in most locations. Some of us approached 40 degrees.

Temps that low will cause even the best, newest tires see their pressure levels drop a bit courtesy of the molecules within your tires huddling up and moving slower than normal. The bad news is a dashboard light coming on in your car usually always means some sort of attention is needed.

On average, a vehicle's tire pressure will drop 1-2 psi per each 10-degree drop in temperature. (WSFA 12 News)

But the good news is seeing your tire pressure drop this time of year is perfectly normal and expected.

Your tire pressure is still in “warm weather mode.” In other words, your the pressure in your tires is set to be “normal” for the warmer temperatures during the day and mild temperatures at night. Now that we’ve seen 40s, your tires lost pressure because they aren’t in “cold season mode” yet.

Tires typically lose 1-2 psi for every temperature drop of 10 degrees. So when we go from 80 yesterday to the 40s this morning, your tires likely saw a drop of roughly 3-6 psi.

Temperatures will head well down into the 30s tonight and tomorrow night. That will send tire pressure values down even more. The afternoons will be about 25 to 35 degrees warmer than the mornings, though.

That increase between morning and afternoon will allow your tires to see their pressure increase by 2-4 psi from the time you leave for work to the time you leave work. You may also notice an increase of 1-2 psi just by simply driving your vehicle for a handful of minutes as the air warms and expands inside your tires.

It’s plausible that on days with cold mornings and warm afternoons, your tire pressure light turns off without you actually doing anything except driving.

Even if that happens, you should still strongly consider adding air to your tires as October moves along and November gets closer.

That’s just due to the fact that we are likely to continue seeing cool to cold nights and not-so-hot afternoons. Not only that, but the even colder weather of winter will be here before we know it.

Most vehicles suggest keeping your tire pressure between 32 and 35 psi. If you’re unsure of your vehicle’s suggested tire pressure, you can find it on a sticker inside the driver’s door, or by consulting your vehicle’s manual.

Tire pressure drops when it gets cold. (WSFA 12 News)

If you notice your pressure down in the upper 20s during this week’s cold mornings, it’s a good idea to add some air because even the heating of the day won’t get you up to where you need to be in many instances. And it’s vital to have adequate amounts of air in your tires because low pressure can result in less-than-ideal driving conditions...

Poor fuel economy

Shorter lifespan of your tires

More time to come to a stop

Be careful about when you filly our tires, though! It’s suggested to fill your tires during the morning or after your vehicle has been sitting in a shaded area for 4-6 hours because the manufacturer’s suggest psi numbers assume “rested tires,” or tires that are cold.

So pick a morning over the next few days and add air until your tires are at their recommended psi level. This will ensure correct psi levels for these cooler mornings. Again, it may only be an addition of 1-3 psi per tire, but that could prove costly in the long run.

As temperature warm up this weekend your vehicle’s tire pressure may go a little above normal. That’s fine! If an extended stretch of warmer afternoons and not-so-cold nights occurs, it’s easy to let out a few psi if needed.

A few other things to consider with your vehicle as colder nights becoming more common include:

Checking oil and antifreeze

Ensuring your heater is functioning properly

Checking your battery

