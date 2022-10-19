Advertise
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan

Alabama is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday’s loss.
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(AP/Vasha Hunt)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday’s loss.

A video posted on TikTok showed Burton thrusting his right arm toward the woman’s head as she celebrated the Volunteers’ upset win, after she appeared to dance in front of his path. She could be seen holding her head while looking back at Burton afterward.

“We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday,” Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Wednesday. “We are currently working to gather information.”

Then-No. 3 Alabama lost to sixth-ranked Tennessee 52-49 on a last-play field goal at Neyland Stadium.

Burton has started every game for No. 6 Alabama since transferring from Georgia, recording 18 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

The Vols moved to No. 3 after knocking off the Tide.

