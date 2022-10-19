Autauga County to vote on property tax increase to benefit schools

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Autauga County residents will soon cast their votes on whether or not to provide Autauga County Schools with additional funding.

Superintendent Tim Tidmore believes his students deserve the very best.

“We’ve done real well with what we have, but we feel like we could do even better if we were adequately funded,” Tidmore said.

The funding could come from a proposed property tax increase. The money would pay for new facilities, like a brand new Prattville High School and elementary schools.

For the owner of a home assessed at $100,000, the tax increase would amount to an additional $150 a year.

“Between $12 and $15 a month,” Tidmore said. “That’s what, a couple of Starbucks?”

If passed, taxes will be collected from the Central and Daniel Pratt school zones, benefiting all public schools within those areas.

It is something that has not happened since 1921, making it difficult to utilize modern day technology in older buildings.

“Right now, we’re having a hard time increasing electricity, running electrical outlets and things to the buildings,” the school leader said.

Additionally, the property tax increase would help ramp up school security.

“The new buildings are designed to have one way in, one way out,” Tidmore said.

It is something the superintendent believes will further protect students. He believes quality public schools also help with economic development and could increase property values.

“It’s a snowball effect,” he said. “So as the school system improves, so does everything about the community.”

It will be in the hands of the voters on Nov. 8.

Those with questions about the tax increase are asked to call the central office at 334-365-5706.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.