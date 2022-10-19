Advertise
Butler County Schools receives funding for deputy resource officer

(Source: WSFA12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - School shootings are an issue across the nation and not every school in Alabama has a resource officer to make school halls a little safer. The Butler County School District hopes to change that with new funding they received Wednesday morning.

State funds are making it possible to hire a dedicated school resource officer for Georgiana and McKenzie schools.

State representative Chris Sells presented the check to Butler County Schools superintendent Joseph Eiland.

“We want our communities, our parents our grandparents to understand that our children’s safety is first and foremost,” said Eiland.

Eiland said the position will cost the school district $50,000, plus benefits.

“When this officer gets here, we will have to share him between the two schools until we get the complete funding,” said Eiland.

Eiland said state representatives and senate groups in Alabama are going to be faced with priorities from superintendents all across Alabama.

“Our number one priority this year is a line item, line-item funding for school safety so that we can actually have an officer in every school,” said Eiland.

The future officer will report to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Danny Bond said he has already started interviewing potential candidates.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

