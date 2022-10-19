Advertise
Charge upgraded to capital murder after Montgomery shooting victim dies

Police have upgraded Keondre Haynes' charge to capital murder after a Montgomery shooting...
Police have upgraded Keondre Haynes' charge to capital murder after a Montgomery shooting victim died.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim of an August shooting has died, prompting Montgomery police to upgrade the suspect’s charge to capital murder.

Keondre Haynes, 21, of Montgomery, was originally charged with attempted murder after an August 31 shooting in the 300 block of Shelley Lane.

The adult female victim, whose name hasn’t been publicly released, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities said the victim died of her injuries on Oct. 11.

Haynes remains in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.

