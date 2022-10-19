Charge upgraded to capital murder after Montgomery shooting victim dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim of an August shooting has died, prompting Montgomery police to upgrade the suspect’s charge to capital murder.

Keondre Haynes, 21, of Montgomery, was originally charged with attempted murder after an August 31 shooting in the 300 block of Shelley Lane.

The adult female victim, whose name hasn’t been publicly released, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities said the victim died of her injuries on Oct. 11.

Haynes remains in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.