Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional

Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of rape and murder was killed Sunday in the Limestone County Correctional Facility, making him the second inmate killed over the weekend.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), a man convicted of rape and murder was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday.

ADOC says that Clarence Jackson, 34, was taken to the health care unit where he died.

On Saturday, Kenyon Arrington was killed inside of the Limestone County Correctional Facility by another inmate.

Arrington was serving time for a rape charge from Crenshaw County.

At this time, both deaths are under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marlena Murray has indicted for criminal negligent homicide in the death of her 2-year-old son,...
Police: Ala. mom did drugs, took nude pictures before toddler drowned
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan
A Montgomery man has died after an overnight vehicle crash.
Man killed in overnight crash on I-85
Law enforcement on the scene of an apparent situation involving a barricaded suspect at a home...
Deputies, SWAT respond to home invasion call in Lowndes County
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players

Latest News

White House correspondent talks midterm campaign trail, oil reserve
White House correspondent talks midterm campaign trail, oil reserve
Four Star Freightliner unveils renovated facility in Montgomery
Four Star Freightliner unveils renovated facility in Montgomery
Montgomery Area Council on Aging celebrates 50 years of Meals on Wheels
Montgomery Area Council on Aging celebrates 50 years of Meals on Wheels
The Montgomery Regional Airport has postponed its inaugural MGM Runway 5K until next spring.
Montgomery airport postpones inaugural MGM Runway 5K
Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at...
Pentagon to provide funds, help for troops seeking abortions