Faulkner to take on FCS No. 10 Incarnate Word Saturday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles will take on the Football Championship Subdivision No. 10 University of the Incarnate Word Cardinals Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles are 3-4, while the Cardinals are 6-1 for the 2022 football season.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022

TIME: 2 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Gayle & Tom Benson Stadium, San Antonio, TX

WHERE TO WATCH: ESPN+

