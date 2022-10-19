Faulkner to take on FCS No. 10 Incarnate Word Saturday

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles will take on the Football Championship Subdivision No. 10 University of the Incarnate Word Cardinals Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles are 3-4, while the Cardinals are 6-1 for the 2022 football season.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022

TIME: 2 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Gayle & Tom Benson Stadium, San Antonio, TX

WHERE TO WATCH: ESPN+

