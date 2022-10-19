First Alert for more frosty and freezing temps

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brrrrrrr! That’s probably what many of us thought walking out the door this morning. We are spending the morning in the 30s under a clear sky. It’s the first time 30s have been seen areawide in months.

Another Freeze Warning is in effect for tonight. (WSFA 12 News)

Fortunately an abundance of sunshine will warm us up into the lower 60s this afternoon. The breeziness from yesterday will subside today, but a slight breeze around 10 mph is still in the forecast.

Another Freeze Warning is in effect tonight with lows back down the freezing mark under a mostly clear sky. Frost will likely form in more locations tonight since the wind will be virtually calm. Tomorrow’s cold start will be followed by mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s.

One more night in the 30s looms Thursday night before things start warming up a bit. Lows will fall into the upper 30s, so patchy frost will be possible in the colder locations by Friday morning. Lower 70s will greet us Friday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky once again.

An amazing forecast for any fall activities this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

The weekend looks fabulous by late October standards! Skies will be mostly sunny Saturday and partly cloudy Sunday with highs generally at or above 76 degrees each afternoon. Temperatures may flirt with 80 degrees by Sunday!

Moisture will increase a little heading into next week as a cold front approaches from the west. The result will be at least a low-end chance of wet weather for most of Alabama. Monday will stay dry and warm in the lower 80s, but showers are possible late Tuesday afternoon through midday Wednesday. Right now the chances are in the 20-40% range to reflect the lack of confidence in the forecast.

Showers are possible between late next Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will rise into the lower 80s ahead of the showers on Tuesday before falling back down into the 70s beginning Wednesday. Overnight temps will come up this weekend and early next week before falling back down a little behind the cold front.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.