Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Former fire medic indicted on Fentanyl theft charges

Jesse Taylor faces two felony charges that involve 42 vials of the painkiller that the fire department uses in emergency medical situations.
Jesse Taylor faces two felony charges that involve 42 vials of the painkiller that the fire department uses in emergency medical situations.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A former fire medic has been indicted on charges that he stole and trafficked Fentanyl taken from the Dothan Fire Department.

A Houston County Grand Jury, that recently reported its findings, determined the evidence facing Jesse Taylor is sufficient to take him to trial.

Arrested in March, he faces two felony charges that involve 42 vials of the painkiller that the fire department uses in emergency medical situations. The trafficking charge is based upon the number of vials allegedly stolen.

It is the trafficking allegation that presents Taylor’s biggest obstacle. Because that charge is a Class A felony, he does not qualify for pretrial diversion that could keep convictions off his record.

During his 15 years with the Dothan Fire Department, Taylor had only one minor disciplinary incident, according to city personnel records.

Taylor was terminated following his arrest on the drug charges.

Because of his indictment, a hearing scheduled for next month was cancelled.

Taylor’s arraignment is scheduled for December 7, with his trial tentatively set in February 2023.

He is represented by Dothan attorney Derek Yarbrough.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on the scene of an apparent situation involving a barricaded suspect at a home...
Deputies, SWAT respond to home invasion call in Lowndes County
Manna Capital Partners is planning to invest nearly $600 million to build an advanced beverage...
Montgomery ‘beverage park’ to create 280 jobs
Sen. Tuberville issues statement in response to comments made at Nevada rally.
Ala. Senator Tuberville issues statement in response to comments made at Nevada rally
Former employee files discrimination lawsuit against Alabama Hyundai plant
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Police: Fan arrested for shooting at neighbor’s house after argument over football game

Latest News

Police have charged a man with shooting into a Pike County home.
Man charged with shooting into home in Pike County
Air Force symposium prepares military for missions in other countries part 2
Air Force symposium prepares military for missions in other countries part 2
Air Force symposium prepares military for missions in other countries
Air Force symposium prepares military for missions in other countries
Maxwell Air Force base.
Air Force symposium prepares military for missions in other countries
Riverwalk amphitheater
Montgomery plans to expand riverfront trail