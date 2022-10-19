Friday Night Football Fever: Week 10

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

The Friday Night Football Fever team will have live show from its Game of the Week. Montgomery Catholic will face Andalusia for the Region 2 title, plus playoff positioning. Both teams are 9-0 and 6-0 in Class 4A Region 2.

Sports director Rosie Langello and sports reporter Jahmal Kennedy will be live in Andalusia from 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. and again at 10 p.m. with highlights and reaction from the big matchup.

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday:

Pike Road vs. Carver

Friday:

Montgomery Catholic vs. Andalusia

Holtville vs. Elmore County

Greensboro vs. Trinity

Stanhope vs. Park Crossing

Houston County vs. McKenzie

Lafayette vs. Luverne

Reeltown vs. Highland Home

Auburn vs. Prattville

Lanier vs. Wetumpka

