Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Friday Night Football Fever: Week 10

Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 334-284-5276.

The Friday Night Football Fever team will have live show from its Game of the Week. Montgomery Catholic will face Andalusia for the Region 2 title, plus playoff positioning. Both teams are 9-0 and 6-0 in Class 4A Region 2.

Sports director Rosie Langello and sports reporter Jahmal Kennedy will be live in Andalusia from 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. and again at 10 p.m. with highlights and reaction from the big matchup.

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday:

  • Pike Road vs. Carver

Friday:

  • Montgomery Catholic vs. Andalusia
  • Holtville vs. Elmore County
  • Greensboro vs. Trinity
  • Stanhope vs. Park Crossing
  • Houston County vs. McKenzie
  • Lafayette vs. Luverne
  • Reeltown vs. Highland Home
  • Auburn vs. Prattville
  • Lanier vs. Wetumpka

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on the scene of an apparent situation involving a barricaded suspect at a home...
Deputies, SWAT respond to home invasion call in Lowndes County
Manna Capital Partners is planning to invest nearly $600 million to build an advanced beverage...
Montgomery ‘beverage park’ to create 280 jobs
Former employee files discrimination lawsuit against Alabama Hyundai plant
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Police: Fan arrested for shooting at neighbor’s house after argument over football game
Sen. Tuberville issues statement in response to comments made at Nevada rally.
Ala. Senator Tuberville issues statement in response to comments made at Nevada rally

Latest News

Fever Athlete nominees announced for Week 9
.
Fever Athlete of the Week 9 nominees
Friday Night Football Fever Week 9: Smiths Station vs. Jeff Davis
Friday Night Football Fever Week 9: Smiths Station vs. Jeff Davis
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 9