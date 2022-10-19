Advertise
Jimmy Spencer murder trial enters day 3 of jury selection

Jury selection continues in Marshall County murder trial
By Megan Plotka
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Attorneys will continue the long process of selecting a jury for Jimmy Spencer’s capital murder trial on Wednesday. It will be the third day of interviewing potential jurors.

Spencer is facing seven capital murder charges for killing three people in Guntersville in 2018, including a 7-year-old boy. If convicted, he could face the death penalty or life in prison.

Prosecutors and Spencer’s defense attorneys are taking a thorough approach in choosing their jurors. They dismissed about 70 jurors on the first day of the trial and sent the remaining candidates home with a written questionnaire.

Attorneys narrowing jury pool for Jimmy Spencer’s capital murder case

Now, attorneys are following up. They’re questioning the jurors in groups of approximately 11 people. Attorneys are trying to see a full picture of each potential juror. They asked questions as simple as, ‘Do you know your neighbor?’ to more serious questions pertaining to the death penalty, ‘If you were asked to volunteer to flip the switch on an execution, would you do it?’

After the group interview, several people were pulled to have private conversations with the attorneys. The entire session took about two and a half hours.

Attorneys will interview the last two remaining groups on Wednesday morning. The court is gathering all potential jurors in the afternoon.

