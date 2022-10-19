Advertise
Man killed in overnight crash on I-85

A Montgomery man has died after an overnight vehicle crash.
A Montgomery man has died after an overnight vehicle crash.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died after an overnight vehicle crash.

According to Montgomery police, authorities responded to Interstate 85 south near Eastern Blvd. around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a single-vehicle wreck. There, officers located a 2000 Dodge Dakota. Police said the driver, 56-year-old Stanley Jarrett, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details about the accident were released as police continue to investigate.

