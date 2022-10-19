Advertise
Montgomery Humane Society feeling money crunch

By Julia Avant
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Humane Society officials say they are close to being at record capacity, and they don’t have the budget to care for their animals.

No matter if an animal is a stray or surrendered, Executive Director Steven Tears says they care for each animal the same.

Tears says the humane society has to vaccinate, deworm and heartworm check all the animals.

He says the cost for medications has skyrocketed in price, with some medication up 1,000%.

On top of intake and medication costs, Tears says animals that are considered evidence in court cases are costing the humane society financially and emotionally.

Tears says the dogs can’t be taken out of their cages, while other animals at the shelter are walked and played with daily.

“Door opens, food goes in, door closes,” said Tears.

In one case, two dogs spent more than 400 days in cages waiting for trial.

“It’s borderline animal cruelty,” said Tears.

Keeping the two dogs cost the shelter at least $23,000, money Tears says the humane society won’t get back.

The Montgomery Humane Society has been level-funded for a few years. But even with new budgets and almost a half-million dollars of increased funding to about $1.8 million total for the new fiscal year, it might not be enough to keep pace with rising costs.

