Montgomery plans to expand riverfront trail

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pedestrians will now be able to walk further on the riverfront trail.

The Montgomery City Council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday to go into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to expand the trail and make it more American with Disabilities Act-accessible.

The mile-long extension will go from Riverfront Park to Shady Street, where people can walk to businesses like Capitol Oyster Bar from the amphitheater.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said this could help bring in more live entertainment to the capital city.

“We plan to invest and really looking at a study to see what’s the best design for that moving forward, and how we can partner with Live Nation and other groups about bringing top notch concerts and events to the city,” Reed said.

The trail expansion is funded by matching grants from the federal government’s Transportation Alternative Program and the Montgomery Kiwanis Club.

