No. 6 Alabama to play No. 24 Mississippi State Saturday
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide will host the No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday evening.
The Tide is 6-1 and the Bulldogs are 5-2 for the 2022 football season.
Mississippi State’s last win against Alabama was in 2007.
DATE: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022
TIME: 6 P.M. Central
LOCATION: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa
WHERE TO WATCH: ESPN
