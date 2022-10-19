Advertise
No. 6 Alabama to play No. 24 Mississippi State Saturday

(Source: WBRC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide will host the No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday evening.

The Tide is 6-1 and the Bulldogs are 5-2 for the 2022 football season.

Mississippi State’s last win against Alabama was in 2007.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022

TIME: 6 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa

WHERE TO WATCH: ESPN

