No. 6 Alabama to play No. 24 Mississippi State Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide will host the No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday evening.

The Tide is 6-1 and the Bulldogs are 5-2 for the 2022 football season.

Mississippi State’s last win against Alabama was in 2007.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022

TIME: 6 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa

WHERE TO WATCH: ESPN

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.