Troy, South Alabama rivalry set for Thursday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans will take on rival South Alabama Jaguars Thursday evening.

Troy is 5-2, while the South Alabama is 5-1 for the 2022 football season.

South Alabama’s last football win against Troy was in 2017.

DATE: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

TIME: 6:30 p.m. Central

LOCATION: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile

WHERE TO WATCH: ESPNU

