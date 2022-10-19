Troy, South Alabama rivalry set for Thursday night
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans will take on rival South Alabama Jaguars Thursday evening.
Troy is 5-2, while the South Alabama is 5-1 for the 2022 football season.
South Alabama’s last football win against Troy was in 2017.
DATE: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
TIME: 6:30 p.m. Central
LOCATION: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile
WHERE TO WATCH: ESPNU
