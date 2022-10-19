Tuskegee, Lane College to faceoff Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers and the Lane College Dragons will faceoff Saturday afternoon.
Tuskegee is 5-2, while Central State is 4-3 for the season. The Golden Tigers have won 10 of 11 total games played against the Dragons.
DATE: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022
TIME: 2 P.M. Central
LOCATION: Whitehaven Stadium, Memphis, TN
