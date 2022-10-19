Tuskegee University receives $7.9 million for new cancer research facility

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University has received a $7.93 million grant to build a new biomedical annex to the Carver Research Center Facility.

According to the university, the 8,600-square-foot biomedical research building will house Tuskegee scientists focusing on health disparities. The proposed facility will expand the number of research faculty, students (graduate and undergrad) and post-doctoral fellows engaged in health disparities and biomedical research at Tuskegee.

“Tuskegee has a long, rich history as an advocate for research and healthcare for the underserved community,” said Charlotte P. Morris Ph.D., Tuskegee University president. “What this grant will do by funding a new facility to support our work around cancer research cannot be understated. Tuskegee’s efforts to understand cancer genomics will impact generations within this community and beyond.”

The university said research quality would be significantly enhanced due to the state-of-the-art laboratory and supporting spaces from a quantity and quality perspective. The open-floor lab design will allow the university to foster an intellectual environment that encourages scientists to work together in an integrative and interactive fashion that leverages various faculty strengths.

The grant proposal submitted by Clayton Yates Ph.D., director of the center for biomedical research, and Channapatna Prakash Ph.D., dean of the college of arts and sciences, received one of the highest scores possible of any institution in the competition, the university added.

“This award is recognition for the dedicated effort of the faculty, staff, and students within the Center for Biomedical Research (CBR) to eradicate health disparities, particularly in Alabama Black Belt,” said Yates. “We further envision that the new annex will facilitate increased publications, proposal submissions, and partnerships and collaborations with other institutions, agencies, and the private sector. Students, particularly African Americans and other underrepresented minorities, will receive training to become excellent biomedical research scientists, significantly benefitting from this state-of-the-art enhancement.”

Construction is expected to begin in summer 2023 and be completed by spring 2025.

