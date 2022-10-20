All of Alabama projected to be in a drought by early 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Just over 77% of Alabama is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions as of October 20th. That number is expected to go up to about 100% by the end of January 2023.

That’s according to the latest seasonal outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center.

Those in Alabama currently in a drought (brown shade below) are likely to remain in a drought, and those not currently in a drought (yellow shade below) are expected to enter a drought over the next few months.

Drought conditions will continue or develop across the whole state of Alabama through January. (NOAA)

The outlook doesn’t tell us when exactly each location in Alabama will officially enter a drought. It simply shows that all of Alabama will be in a drought of some degree by January 31, 2023.

That is due to the outlook for the next few months favoring average or below average precipitation. Add drier-than-normal conditions to an already very dry ground and you have the recipe for drought development or persistence.

Drought conditions exist across a large portion of the U.S. (U.S. Drought Monitor)

It’s not abnormal for Alabama to be in a drought. It actually happens more often than you might think. But getting a majority of the state to at least a level 1 “moderate drought” is not all that common.

The last time at least half of Alabama was in a drought was back on October 22, 2019. To find the last time 75% of the state was in a drought you have to go back to February 6, 2018. The last time nearly 100% of Alabama was in a drought was December of 2016.

To check out the history of drought conditions across Alabama and the rest of the U.S. just click right here.

