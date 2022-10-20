Advertise
Auburn City Council approves city murals and public art

(WTVM)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City Council has officially approved an ordinance allowing murals and public art in Auburn after nine long months.

According to the Auburn City Council, murals were previously regulated as prohibited signs, but this new amendment removed murals from being considered as a sign.

This now allows business owners to find an artist to create a mural on their building. City Councilperson Beth Witten said having art around the city will enable people to become more engaged in Auburn.

“The business owner and the building owner are the ones who you know can decide whether or not a mural is fitting for their type of establishment and really just being supportive of all art and expression and make it represented of the city of Auburn,” said Witten.

There is no requirement for a mural. The only rule is the mural cannot violate health, safety and welfare.

