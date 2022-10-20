City of Prattville kicks off Parade of Pumpkins Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville kicks off its 4th annual Parade of Pumpkins Friday!

Carved and decorated pumpkins from folks in the community are on display around the downtown area. Along with festive storefronts and seasonal displays the GLOW trail that will light up historic downtown Prattville.

This year, enter your pumpkin in the “Best Pumpkin of Parade of Pumpkins” contest for a chance to win $100 from Julianne Hansen Fine Art & Pottery and more! Voting runs October 21st -31st on the city’s Facebook page.

You can submit your own pumpkin at https://binkd.co/c9lkT.

