Daleville City Schools Superintendent stepping down

Lisa Stamps will step down to accept a new role as Director of Leadership with the Alabama Association of School Boards.
Dr. Lisa Stamps, who has served as Daleville City Schools Superintendent for the last 3-and-a-half years, informed the city board that she intended to resign at the end of December 2022. Her resignation comes as she has accepted a position as the new Director of Leadership with the Alabama Association of School Boards.(WTVY | Daleville City Schools)
By Ty Storey
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps announced in an open letter to the public that she would be resigning from her position at the end of 2022.

Stamps, who has served as Superintendent for the last 3-and-a-half years, informed the city board that she intended to resign at the end of December 2022. Her resignation comes as she has accepted a position as the new Director of Leadership with the Alabama Association of School Boards.

In her letter, thanked the Daleville community for allowing her the opportunity to serve as Superintendent. “I am very proud of the many great things that our system has accomplished...I have worked diligently to improve the system in numerous ways and have enjoyed my time here.”

“We have experienced the incredible hurdle of COVID for most of my tenure and have faced head-on with resilience the many challenges the pandemic brought,” said Stamps. “We have improved academics, refreshed the facilities, renovated and opened the middle school, and increased the fund balance three fold.”

Stamps also thanks all of her staff and the city board itself, along with all of the system’s families. “Without everyone working together, we could not have created schools with a rich learning environment and made our schools enjoyable places for students to learn and teachers to work.”

You can read Stamps’ full open letter by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

