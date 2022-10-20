“Enterpride” will carry community through months ahead

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Last Saturday, thousands flooded Downtown Enterprise for the Boll Weevil Fall Festival.

The next day drew another crowd, but for a very different reason.

A heartbreaking fire stole a piece of Main Street, but many believe their “Enterpride” will carry through the months ahead.

Mariah Montgomery, Main Street Enterprise Executive Director expresses, “This is an unfortunate event, but our business owners are strong and resilient, and our businesses are resilient, so we’re going to keep on going.”

Officials are encouraging people to visit downtown now more than ever.

“This is the time where we show that love and the connection of the entire Wiregrass area, the people that visit, the people that have come here before, come back, support the businesses that are there, the businesses that are looking to rebuild,” says Tammy Doerer, Director of Enterprise Tourism and Community Relations.

Support is not in short supply.

Doerer continues, “People are reaching out from other countries that have been stationed here or visited here, so we really see the impact of how our small-town impacts so many other communities and countries and people.”

Dothan’s Highwired Coffee Roasters plan to lend their truck to Coffee Corner in just a few weeks.

“We are working with them to help facilitate that process, coordinating between permitting and the Department of Health, and with them to make sure that they have everything in place that they need, and can be hopefully back up in business and offering those delicious drinks to everyone downtown as soon as they can,” explains LeeAnn Swartz, CFO Treasurer with The City of Enterprise.

Upcoming events like the Whoville celebration plan to go off without a hitch.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.