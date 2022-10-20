Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Lovvorn, Frison battle for Alabama House District 79 seat

Incumbent Republican representative Joe Lovvorn is running against Libertarian candidate Amanda...
Incumbent Republican representative Joe Lovvorn is running against Libertarian candidate Amanda Frison.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters will decide the next Alabama representative for District 79 in less than three weeks.

Incumbent Republican representative Joe Lovvorn is hopeful to be reelected for another term after serving the people of Auburn for six years.

“They want us to continue to create opportunities throughout our state,” said Lovvorn. “But want to keep limited government in their lives, and want to make smart decisions to help them move forward because our citizens are the best decision makers out there.”

Running against Lovvorn is Libertarian candidate Amanda Frison, who hopes to make more voices heard in Auburn and the state of Alabama.

“I feel like our voices have been silenced,” Frison said. “Some of us by choice because we just stay silent, but some of us by force, especially with things like ballot access restrictions, voter restrictions, not having initiatives and referendums and ways for the people to get out there and have our voices heard.”

The candidates have different priorities for the state of Alabama.

Lovvorn mentioned he has been focusing on education during his time in office. So, he plans to continue to focus on that if reelected.

“It’s important, not only because of Auburn University being in my district,” Lovvorn said. “We’re a very prominent public school system in the Auburn area and our schools are important.”

Frison believes improving the prison system would be at the top of the list for her and other lawmakers if she took the seat.

“The health care in the prisons is substandard,” Frison said. “When you have that overcrowded, you have more diseases, you have more sicknesses, you have people not getting the care they need - they’re dying from that; they’re dying from lack of nutrition.”

To find out voter registration status or polling places near you for election day, click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on the scene of an apparent situation involving a barricaded suspect at a home...
Deputies, SWAT respond to home invasion call in Lowndes County
Manna Capital Partners is planning to invest nearly $600 million to build an advanced beverage...
Montgomery ‘beverage park’ to create 280 jobs
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan
Marlena Murray has indicted for criminal negligent homicide in the death of her 2-year-old son,...
Police: Ala. mom did drugs, took nude pictures before toddler drowned
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Police: Fan arrested for shooting at neighbor’s house after argument over football game

Latest News

Amendment seven is a priority item for the Association of County Commissions of Alabama.
Amendment to clarify county spending on November ballot
President Joe Biden rallies voters
President promises to codify Roe v Wade in January if voters elect more democrats
President Joe Biden rallies voters
President promises to prioritize codifying Roe v Wade if more democrats are elected
Organized opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota has been minimal up to this point....
"Americans for Prosperity" mounts last ditched opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota