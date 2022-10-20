Lovvorn, Frison battle for Alabama House District 79 seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters will decide the next Alabama representative for District 79 in less than three weeks.

Incumbent Republican representative Joe Lovvorn is hopeful to be reelected for another term after serving the people of Auburn for six years.

“They want us to continue to create opportunities throughout our state,” said Lovvorn. “But want to keep limited government in their lives, and want to make smart decisions to help them move forward because our citizens are the best decision makers out there.”

Running against Lovvorn is Libertarian candidate Amanda Frison, who hopes to make more voices heard in Auburn and the state of Alabama.

“I feel like our voices have been silenced,” Frison said. “Some of us by choice because we just stay silent, but some of us by force, especially with things like ballot access restrictions, voter restrictions, not having initiatives and referendums and ways for the people to get out there and have our voices heard.”

The candidates have different priorities for the state of Alabama.

Lovvorn mentioned he has been focusing on education during his time in office. So, he plans to continue to focus on that if reelected.

“It’s important, not only because of Auburn University being in my district,” Lovvorn said. “We’re a very prominent public school system in the Auburn area and our schools are important.”

Frison believes improving the prison system would be at the top of the list for her and other lawmakers if she took the seat.

“The health care in the prisons is substandard,” Frison said. “When you have that overcrowded, you have more diseases, you have more sicknesses, you have people not getting the care they need - they’re dying from that; they’re dying from lack of nutrition.”

To find out voter registration status or polling places near you for election day, click here .

