Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘Major crash’ causing delays on I-85 NB near Forest Avenue

Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound near Forest Avenue will be delayed after a crash.
Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound near Forest Avenue will be delayed after a crash.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound near Forest Avenue will be delayed after a crash, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT says the crash happened around 8 a.m. and is blocking the left shoulder and left lane.

Details surrounding the crash have not been publically released.

Motorists are being advised to use caution and expect delays in this area.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marlena Murray has indicted for criminal negligent homicide in the death of her 2-year-old son,...
Police: Ala. mom did drugs, took nude pictures before toddler drowned
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan
A Montgomery man has died after an overnight vehicle crash.
Man killed in overnight crash on I-85
Law enforcement on the scene of an apparent situation involving a barricaded suspect at a home...
Deputies, SWAT respond to home invasion call in Lowndes County
Police have upgraded Keondre Haynes' charge to capital murder after a Montgomery shooting...
Charge upgraded to capital murder after Montgomery shooting victim dies

Latest News

ALDOT to begin 2-year project on Hwy. 167 in Enterprise
ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery.
Vehicle fire cleared on I-65 SB near Montgomery
A multi-vehicle crash has been cleared on I-65 in Lowndes County, according to the Alabama Law...
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-65 SB
Wreck on I-85 in Macon County cleared