‘Major crash’ causing delays on I-85 NB near Forest Avenue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound near Forest Avenue will be delayed after a crash, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT says the crash happened around 8 a.m. and is blocking the left shoulder and left lane.

Details surrounding the crash have not been publically released.

Motorists are being advised to use caution and expect delays in this area.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.